Those of you of a certain age may remember the bright orange light-gun used in Duck Hunt. While that’s probably been tossed out long ago (if not, it’s worth a lot of money!), the innovation around gaming with something other than keyboards or controllers has really exploded. And now, you’re able to use a light-gun as your controller. With the Arkade Motion Blaster, you can play all your favorite games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and more in an incredibly immersive, exciting way.