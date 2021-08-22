OpenAI made algorithm "Codex" to convert written command into code

An in-depth guide to understanding node2vec algorithm and its hyper-parameters. Machine learning has become a vital tool in our everyday life. Almost a day doesn’t go by when you don’t use any of the wide range of applications that use machine learning in one way or another. If you have some experience with training machine learning models, you might be used to having the underlying training data stored in the form of a table. However, we live in an era where the world is more connected than ever before. Not only is the world connected, but the data we collect is more and more related. Storing the data in a table form has the downside of possibly neglecting the relationships that might be relevant and predictable in your application. Here is where the graph store comes in. By design, you need to consider possible connections between your data points when constructing a graph.