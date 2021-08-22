Cancel
OpenAI made algorithm "Codex" to convert written command into code

By Submitted by Sarmad sohaib
slashdot.org
 7 days ago

OpenAI is making an algorithm that can take written commands as input and convert them into chunks of code. OpenAI calling this algorithm “Codex.”. Codex takes written instructions and turns them into usable code. This way, Codex can help to make programming work simple and fast and can help beginners to learn to program. While showing the demo of Codex, OpenAI shows that how Codex can build simple websites and rudimentary games just by using natural (only English) language. Codex can also convert the code of a programming language into another programming language and understand data science queries. For example, users types, “create a webpage with the title at top and menu at left,” and Codex translates this into code and creates a webpage the same as required. This process is quite slow, yet this can prove to gigantic step towards accessible and faster coding.

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

