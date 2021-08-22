The Ultimate British Travel Bucket List
Britain—the island that consists of England, Scotland and Wales—is a land of ancient history, idyllic landscapes, and a rich culture full of both tradition and a robust sense of humor. In Britain, you can be in a rural village pub enjoying a pint of ale within eyeshot of a medieval church and a couple of hours later be in a buzzing metropolis. This island has also been my home since 2016 and not a day goes by when I don't discover something new about this special place.www.travelpulse.com
