Wiscasset, ME

Schoonerfest fun rolls on; When and If adjusts departure for Henri

By SUSAN JOHNS
boothbayregister.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing Schoonerfest goers around the 1939 When and If Saturday, the crew said the schooner would leave Wiscasset about 8 a.m. Sunday, earlier than planned, due to Tropical Storm Henri. Crew members said they had planned to head back to the vessel’s summer port of Salem, Massachusetts, but due to the storm bound for southern New England, possibly at hurricane strength, they would be mooring in Boothbay at least through Sunday night.

