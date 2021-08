PITTSBURGH, PA (Wisconsin Radio Network)- The Milwaukee Brewers got by Pittsburgh 2-1 at P-N-C Park Sunday afternoon in their final 2021 meeting with the Pirates. The Brewers scored on Pirate errors in the first and the third innings, and held on for the win. Eric Lauer started and went four innings after being reinstated from the injured list following a bout with COVID-19. Five relievers each pitched a scoreless inning to nail down the win and clinch the series victory. Milwaukee split a doubleheader with Pittsburgh Saturday and is now 6-1 on this road trip. It concludes with three games in St. Louis beginning Tuesday.