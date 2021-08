I remember the first time I saw a wind turbine. I had just come driving out of a canyon in Utah and into an open valley. There stood three massive, languidly rotating harbingers of the future. Those were the early days of wind energy, and I found the mechanical structures not only fascinating but also artistic in their clean, white, elegant forms. Today, on our own western plains, turbines have become a ubiquitous part of the landscape, and in spite of controversies such as bird mortality and sound pollution, I’m proud of Kansas for being a leader in clean energy.