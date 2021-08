Moscow has strongly condemned the bombings in Kabul and says it remains seriously concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that “pessimistic forecasts are being confirmed that terrorist groups and organizations that have settled there.” He said the Islamic State and its derivatives appeared to have taken advantage of the chaos that has arisen in Afghanistan. This adds to the tensions in Afghanistan, he said, and remains the cause of “serious concern” for the Kremlin.