I have deployed Cortex XDR in my environment and I have two queries it features. 1. I have integrated the on-premises AD with the help of a DSS agent and cert. It is connected and is synced in the cloud identity engine. So what is the purpose of the AD in Cortex XDR why it is used and can we configured the user and group base policy. if yes what is the process to configure the user and group base policy?