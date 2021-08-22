Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top High Short Interest Stocks Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 55.42% in 14 Days

iknowfirst.com
 6 days ago

The High Short Interest Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for stocks with high short interest that are often very volatile and well known for making explosive upside moves (known as a short squeeze). Such stocks have prices that can potentially move up very quickly as traders with open short positions move to cover. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:

iknowfirst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Interest#Short Squeeze#Package Name#Otrk#Kpti#Mrin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Algo Trading Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 11.22% in 1 Month

This Algo Trading forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best utilities stocks to buy for the whole Industry. It includes 10 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best utilities stocks to buy:. Top 10 Utilities stocks for the long position. Top...
Marketsiknowfirst.com

Cryptocurrencies Predictions Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 78.63% in 3 Months

The Bitcoin Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the Cryptocurrencies Predictions. It includes 10 predictions with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the predicted direction in the given time horizon for the cryptocurrencies:. Package Name: bitcoin. Forecast Length: 3 Months (5/25/21 – 8/25/21) I Know...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stock Finder Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 64.23% in 3 Months

This Stock Finder forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to invest in the retail estate sector (see Retail Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Retail stocks for the long position. Top 10 Retail stocks for...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stock Market Predictions Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 22.19% in 3 Days

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 3 Days (8/22/21 – 8/25/21) This Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package forecast had correctly predicted 10 out of 10 stock movements. NM was the top performing prediction with a return of 22.19%. DAC and UMC saw outstanding returns of 9.84% and 8.58%. The package had an overall average return of 5.67%, providing investors with a premium of 4.44% over the S&P 500’s return of 1.23% during the same period.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best ETF To Buy Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 7.21% in 7 Days

This Best ETF To Buy forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Small Cap Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 242.21% in 1 Year

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short position.
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based on Big Data: Returns up to 24.63% in 14 Days

The Consumer Discretionary Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Consumer Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the long position. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the short position. Package...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Best Hedge Fund Stocks Based on AI: Returns up to 30.34% in 1 Month

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies:
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Long Strategy Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 13.61% in 3 Days

Long Strategy: This Retail Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best stocks to invest in the retail estate sector (see Retail Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals:. Top 10 Retail stocks for the long position. Top 10 Retail...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Stocks to Buy Based on AI: Returns up to 15.82% in 7 Days

This Stocks to Buy forecast is part of the Risk-Conscious Package, as one of I Know First’s equity research solutions. We determine our aggressive stock picks by screening our algorithm daily for higher volatility stocks that present greater opportunities but are also riskier. The full Risk-Conscious Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 40 stocks divided into four main categories:

Comments / 0

Community Policy