Stock Forecasting Based on Pattern Recognition: Returns up to 23.08% in 7 Days

iknowfirst.com
 6 days ago

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 7 Days (8/12/21 – 8/19/21) 10 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 7 Days forecasting period. COE saw monumental price change of 23.08% in just 7 Days. NGD and HUSN also had excellent performances with returns of 22.14% and 22.07% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period. Algorithmic traders utilize these daily forecasts by the I Know First market prediction system as a tool to enhance portfolio performance, verify their own analysis and act on market opportunities faster. This forecast was sent to current I Know First subscribers.

#Forecasting#Peg#Ngd#Husn
