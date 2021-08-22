Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Sunday Notes: Shane McClanahan’s New Slider is Superb

By David Laurila
fangraphs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane McClanahan is one of the best young pitchers in the game, and a weapon that wasn’t in his arsenal prior to this season is one of the reasons why. The 24-year-old Tampa Bay Rays southpaw has added a slider, and he’s been featuring it prominently while putting up a 3.63 ERA, a 3.31 FIP, and 113 strikeouts in 94-and-a-third innings. Delivered at an average velocity of 89.5 MPH — fourth highest among hurlers with 60-plus frames — McClanahan is throwing his new pitch a healthy 35.4% of the time.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
César Valdez
Person
Steve Carlton
Person
Derek Shelton
Person
Rusty Greer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#American Baseball#Era#Fip#Trop#Nl Central#The Milwaukee Brewers#Texas Rangers#Astros#The Red Sox Rsb#The White Sox#The American League#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Oldtime Baseball Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Topps
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Should the Detroit Tigers allow Miguel Cabrera to play out his contract?

It is fair to question if an aging Miguel Cabrera could get in the way of the next competitive Detroit Tigers club. Living legend Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has plenty of reverence for his future. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, jersey retirement, and a statue beyond left-center field all among the forthcoming honor. But Miguel Cabrera has not spoken about his desire for those career accolades. He has discussed his desire to play two more seasons.
MLBfangraphs.com

Targets and Avoids For Streaming RHP

Back in June, we took a look at which teams to attack with streaming options, as well as who to avoid, according to pitcher handedness. With a scant five weeks remaining in the season (and playoffs starting soon for H2H leagues), knowing which teams to exploit (and which beartraps to step around) becomes even more paramount.
MLBMLB

McClanahan 'getting it done' in Rays' rotation

After the Rays’ 10-4 win over the Twins on Friday night, when the offense was once again a driving force to victory, manager Kevin Cash was asked about the efforts of starting pitcher Shane McClanahan. “Just a very solid outing again from him,” Cash said. That quote could be taped...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Sunday

The dog days are finally upon. It's hot and humid almost everywhere. We're beginning to see how some clubs will manage pitching as the Detroit Tigers have revealed their prized young trio of Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Matt Manning with work with extra rest for the remainder of the season, paving the way for Drew Hutchison to make his first MLB start since 2018. Spoiler alert: Hutchison will not make the streaming section.
MLBfangraphs.com

Sunday Notes: Under-The-Radar Dodgers Prospect Justin Yurchak is Raking

Justin Yurchak is flying under the radar as a prospect. He’s flying high in present-season performance. Unranked on our 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Top Prospects list, the 24-year-old first baseman boasts the highest batting average among minor-league hitters with at least 260 plate appearances. Currently with Double-A Tulsa after spending the first three months of the season with High-A Great Lakes, Yurchak has come to the plate 322 times and is slashing a stand-up-and-take-notice .365/.452/.498.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera sees the finish line

At some point, even the legends walk away. While some are forced out, refusing to realize that they no longer have the skills to play at the major league level, most pick their time of departure. That will be the case with Detroit Tigers‘ first baseman Miguel Cabrera. He had...
MLBfangraphs.com

Miguel Cabrera’s Monster Milestone

On Sunday afternoon against the Blue Jays, Miguel Cabrera became the newest member of an elite baseball club by hitting his 500th regular-season home run, making him just the 28th player to reach that mark in MLB history; he joins Albert Pujols as the only active players on the list. (He’s also the first-ever Tiger and first ever Venezuelan-born player to get there). Cabrera is also chasing entry into the equally exclusive 3,000 hits club, but he would need roughly a hit per game for the rest of the season to do that, making 2022 more likely, so let’s focus on 500 and his road there.
MLBchatsports.com

What Makes Shane McClanahan’s Stuff so Effective?

Since Shane McClanahan’s call-up in April of this season, he has been one of the Rays’ more reliable starting pitchers. He has a 3.31 FIP on the year, and has an above average strikeout and walk rate. While he has fallen victim to some hard contact, he’s done a great job of mixing his pitches to limit damage and keep the Rays competitive. What about his pitches makes him so good? And what can we expect from him for the remainder of the season?

Comments / 0

Community Policy