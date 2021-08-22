Cancel
Lake Forest Park, WA

Kira Jane Buxton (Hollow Kingdom) releases new book with virtual presentation and live signing event in Lake Forest Park

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynnwood-based author Kira Jane Buxton will release her new novel, FERAL CREATURES, on Tuesday August 24, 2021 in a virtual presentation with Third Place Books. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 7:00pm, Third Place Books is honored to host local author Kira Jane Buxton for the launch of FERAL CREATURES, the highly anticipated sequel to HOLLOW KINGDOM.

I can safely say I’ve never read another book from the perspective of a foul-mouthed crow before I read Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton. A novel unlike any other, Hollow Kingdom is an apocalyptic story told from the point of view of Shit Turd, a pet crow who once belonged to a man named Big Jim. As people succumb to a mysterious virus, S.T. suddenly finds himself needing to rely on a host of wild animals he had previously snubbed for his preferred human company. Reading Hollow Kingdom in 2019, the world Buxton created was new, creative, and engaging, and I never wanted the story to end. Luckily, Buxton has written a sequel, Feral Creatures, that digs even deeper into S.T.’s world and, let me tell you, reading about an entire planet succumbing to a deadly virus hits differently in 2021. Suddenly S.T.’s universe feels pretty familiar.
