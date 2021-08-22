Kira Jane Buxton (Hollow Kingdom) releases new book with virtual presentation and live signing event in Lake Forest Park
Lynnwood-based author Kira Jane Buxton will release her new novel, FERAL CREATURES, on Tuesday August 24, 2021 in a virtual presentation with Third Place Books. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 7:00pm, Third Place Books is honored to host local author Kira Jane Buxton for the launch of FERAL CREATURES, the highly anticipated sequel to HOLLOW KINGDOM.www.shorelineareanews.com
