Reed City runners expected to have another solid season

REED CITY – Reed City’s cross country teams are coming off another strong season and are hopeful to carry it on through 2021. “With all of the uncertainly around the 2020 season, we still met expectations and had a great year,” Coyote coach Rich Saladin said. “Senior Abbigail Kiaunis was the overall CSAA champion for the girls, set a school record, and qualified for the state championships for the fourth consecutive year. She finished 12th overall. Senior Claudia Francke and sophomore Nora Smoes also earned all-conference honorable mentioned and the Coyote girls finished second in conference. Smoes also qualified for states and finished 152nd out of 247 finishers.