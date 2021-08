We’re all looking forward to a new, and largely in-person, school year. Our kids are excited to see friends and spend some time with other students this fall. But there will still be challenges to keep the health and safety of our kids at the forefront as COVID-19 numbers continue to fluctuate. So how can you encourage active play time in groups safely, whether it is as a family or with new friends in the neighborhood at school? I love the game of tag because you can add so many variations and create almost entirely new games. Here are some ideas to freshen it up while keeping kids playing safely.