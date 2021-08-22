Medical Education

Perelman School and Netter Center give Philly high schoolers exposure to medicine and mentorship. Karen Xu first learned about the Perelman School of Medicine’s Educational Pipeline Program before she had even committed to the University. “It was during Penn Preview,” the 24-year-old MD/PhD candidate recalls, “and we visited a high school with the program’s director to watch some of the work that the students were doing. I was really excited by what I saw, and one of the first things I did when I actually began med classes was to sign up as a volunteer for the program.” Xu has returned several times during her first four years at Penn, and now serves as a coordinator, where she designs and implements lesson plans for the high schoolers. “I love seeing these kids get excited about topics they haven’t been exposed to before and that might wind up being their career,” Xu says. “To be able to reach them in high school seems like a very pivotal moment.”