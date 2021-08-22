Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Freeze needed on some new missiles/weapons

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these,) and perhaps likewise even poison gas.

www.mesabitribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Russia#Iran#North Korea#Nato#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Related
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Does the United States Have Any Real Capability to Forward Deploy Nuclear Weapons Rapidly Outside of NATO Europe?

At the end of the Cold War, in an extraordinarily bad example of making national security policy, the United States, as part of what is called the Presidential Nuclear Initiatives (PNIs), eliminated almost its entire arsenal of nonstrategic or tactical nuclear weapons. Dick Cheney, then Secretary of Defense, rejected this proposal. Cheney rejected it because of the near-unanimous opposition from senior Defense Department officials before it came to the Pentagon as a dictate from the George H.W. Bush White House.[1] Then-Secretary of Defense Cheney and General Colin Powell, then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced that the U.S. would eliminate 1,300 nuclear artillery shells and 850 Lance short-range ballistic missile nuclear warheads. Bush asked the Soviet Union (and later Yeltsin’s Russia) to eliminate its nuclear artillery, nuclear air defense missiles, and nuclear landmines. Both announced their own PNIs. Reportedly, the announced U.S. reductions involved about 5,000 nuclear weapons. President Bush also said that under “normal circumstances, our ships will not carry tactical nuclear weapons” and asked the Soviet Union to do the same. It agreed. Cheney and Powell said that 500 U.S. tactical nuclear weapons would be removed from submarines and surface ships and that 50% of them would be destroyed. General Powell also stated that all U.S. land-based naval nuclear depth bombs would be destroyed. In fact, actual U.S. reductions went well beyond those announced. In 2011, senior Obama administration NSC official Gary Samore stated that “The U.S. has a very small number -- only a few hundred tactical nuclear weapons….In contrast, the Russians have a much larger number -- probably a few thousand [tactical] nuclear weapons…”
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
Aerospace & Defenseleedaily.com

A Secret Space Weapon Developed By The Us Military Could Be Declassified Shortly

Top Defense Department officials have been striving for a long time to declassify the status of a secret space weapon program and provide a real-world demonstration of its powers. In short, A secret space weapon developed by the US military could be declassified shortly. According to insiders, Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is spearheading the initiative, which is high enough to conclude that the anti-satellite technology could have been presented at this year’s National Space Symposium.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Putin launches construction of new warships amid tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday launched the construction of new nuclear submarines and other warships, part of a sweeping military modernization effort amid tensions with the West. Speaking in a video call, Putin gave orders for two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles along with...
MilitaryAviation Week

Hypersonic, Ballistic Threats Prompt New U.S. Navy Missile Programs

As China tests long-range ballistic missiles against ships and Russia deploys hypersonic, anti-ship cruise missiles on frigates, the U.S. Navy is poised to launch a second wave of acquisition programs to field offensive and defensive counters to the speed and range advantages now claimed by its... Hypersonic, Ballistic Threats Prompt...
MilitaryAviation Week

Russia Unveils New Export Missile For Attack Helos

Russia has displayed a new, longer-range missile for attack helicopters at the Army 2021 exhibition outside Moscow. The Product 305E is being developed by Kolomna Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering, a subsidiary of Rostec, for the export market, the state-run TASS news agency reported Aug. 22. The baseline Product 305...
MilitaryIFLScience

US Navy Obliterates Missile Frigate With Torpedos In Weapons Exercise

On August 15, the US Navy tested a variety of weapons on a decommissioned frigate, using air and sea tactical weapons to absolutely annihilate the ship. Now, the Navy has released footage of the sinking exercise, giving us a glimpse at the destructive power torpedoes and missiles have. The ship...
MilitaryAviation Week

China Fires New Tactical Ballistic Missile

China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force has inducted a new tactical ballistic missile, with state media reporting two launches of the new weapon in recent exercises. According to state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), the missile struck its intended key hostile target “hundreds of... Subscription Required. China Fires New Tactical...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Kalashnikov to present its new guided-missile at ARMY-2021

Moscow [Russia], August 23 (ANI): After the completion of the initial research and development of the advanced S-8L guided missile, Russia's Kalashnikov Group is set to present the new product at the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021". "The S-8L guided missile with semi-active homing head can be used by various carriers,...
MilitaryArkansas Online

South Korea presses North on military pact

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's vice minister of defense on Thursday called for North Korea to resume cooperation under a 2018 military agreement on reducing tensions, which the North has threatened to abandon over U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The agreement, which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries...
Militarykdal610.com

Russia says Turkey could sign new S-400 missile contract soon – Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and Turkey are close to signing a new contract to supply Ankara with additional S-400 air defence units in the near future, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter as saying on Monday. Turkey’s initial purchase of S-400s from Russia strained...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

STRATCOM: China’s Pursuit of Nuclear and Hypersonic Weapons

China’s recent full-speed-ahead breakout in nuclear forces, space and cyber efforts, and hypersonic systems adds new urgency to America’s need to ensure its deterrence systems are holding, U.S. Strategic Command’s top officer said Thursday. Adm. Charles Richard said the United States has never before “faced two peer opponents” with extensive...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

China’s new missile fields are just part of the PLA Rocket Force’s growth

In recent weeks, the discovery of two large clusters of ballistic missile silos in western China forced observers to dramatically increase their estimates of China’s number of ICBM silos and even rethink beliefs about Beijing’s nuclear strategy. But this dramatic imagery—notably, captured by commercial satellites—is only the most visible part of a larger growth.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

The Chinese Nuclear Breakout and the Biden Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review

On August 12, 2021, the Commander of U.S. Strategic Command Admiral Charles Richard stated, “We are witnessing a strategic breakout by China….The explosive growth in their nuclear and conventional forces can only be what I described as breathtaking." He added that "…frankly, that word ‘breathtaking’ may not be enough.” Admiral Richard characterized China as a “peer” nuclear competitor and noted that we now face two nuclear “peer” competitors, Russia and China, compared to one during the Cold War.
MilitaryPosted by
Washington Monthly

New Kabul Scare: Terror Groups and Anti-Aircraft Missiles

This piece first appeared on SpyTalk, a Substack newsletter edited by Jeff Stein. The Taliban, its Al-Qaeda ally, and the renegade ISIS-K terror group may have inherited hundreds of deadly shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles from the fallen Afghan government’s weapons depots, experts tell SpyTalk. The exact number of missiles and their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy