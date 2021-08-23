Cancel
Wake County, NC

Wake County deputy shot while serving eviction honored in Raleigh with $10,000 grant

A Wake County deputy shot in the line of duty earlier this summer was honored Saturday.

Sergeant Ronald Waller was shot while trying to serve an eviction order on June 2 . Since then, Sgt. Waller has undergone several surgeries and is recovering at home.

On Saturday, Waller received a $10,000 grant from a Florida-based nonprofit Running 4 Heroes during a ceremony in Roberts Park.

'Thank God that his life was spared': Wake County deputy has 2nd surgery, suspect appears in court

Running 4 Heroes was created by 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge to show appreciation for first responders.

