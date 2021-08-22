Proof The Housing Market Is Still Hot: Fire-Damaged Walnut Creek House Sells For $1-Million

(Walnut Creek, CA) — Fire damage is no deterrent to selling a house in the Bay Area’s hot real estate market. A four-bedroom Walnut Creek house nearly gutted by flames last year has just sold for one-million-dollars in cash after a three-day bidding war. The realtor says the 24-hundred-square-foot house was originally listed as “more than a fixer” at 850-thousand and received eight all-cash offers. Most all offers, including the winning one, came from house flippers.