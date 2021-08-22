Cancel
Barry Manilow set cut short as hurricane Henri thwarts Central Park concert

Cover picture for the articleThis time Barry Manilow didn’t make it through the rain. Unlike his 1980 hit, “I Made It Through The Rain,” Manilow was performing when the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in Central Park was cancelled because of dangerous weather from the approaching Hurricane Henri. (August 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.

Barry Manilow
#Central Park#Weather#Breaking News#Ap Archive
IndieWire

Watch the Moment Barry Manilow Was Cut Off Mid-Song When NYC Concert Was Evacuated

New Yorkers were met with disappointment on Saturday night when, amid the ongoing Hurricane Henri in the northeast, the city’s We Love NYC homecoming concert at Central Park was canceled. It was unfortunately canceled smack dab during the live stage performance from Barry Manilow. Right as he was singing the 1978 hit “Can’t Smile Without You,” concertgoers were told over the loudspeakers to “proceed to your vehicles and protected areas outside of the event center.” Watch the moment below. The halt to the Manilow performance occurred around 7:30 p.m., and saw 60,000 fans in attendance, including those in the VIP area,...
New York City, NYVulture

Not Even a Hurricane Can Keep Barry Manilow From Performing

This weekend’s New York City Homecoming Concert might have been shut down due to severe weather, but a little act of God can’t stop consummate professional Barry Manilow from delivering a show. The event, billed by Mayor Bill de Blasio as “the most epic concert in Central Park history,” was canceled partway through because of Hurricane Henri (“Henri, it’s such an elegant name, but it’s totally bad timing,” de Blasio said, in another memorable sound bite.) Journey, LL Cool J, Santana, and Andrea Bocelli were able to perform before the crowd of 60,000 were asked to vacate the grounds during Manilow’s performance. Video of the concert shows Manilow plowing through “Can’t Smile Without You” as concertgoers begin to evacuate Central Park (huge band-playing-as-the-Titanic-sinks energy). Unlike the Titanic’s musicians, however, Manilow and his band are safe and sound now. Manilow even hopped on CNN to sing “I Made It Through the Rain” to Anderson Cooper.
New York City, NYFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Henri cuts short NYC virus recovery concert

NEW YORK -- This time, Barry Manilow didn’t make it through the rain. Unlike the Grammy-winning recording artist’s 1980 hit, “I Made It Through The Rain,” the superstar-laden “Homecoming Concert” in New York City's Central Park was cut short because of dangerous weather as Hurricane Henri approached the Northeast on Saturday.
