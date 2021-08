The past five days of trading for SHIB/USD has seen a reversal lower ensue and short-term support is being contested in early action today. However, Shiba Inu remains a purely speculative cryptocurrency which is pursued by short-term traders who are, to put it bluntly, simply wagering on the SHIB/USD as if they are in a casino. While this is a fine endeavor, it obviously carries a significant amount of risks.