York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in York, NE

York News-Times
 6 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.

