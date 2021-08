By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONONGALIA COUNTY (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashed into a concrete barrier and went over an embankment in West Virginia. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Friday at approximately 1:44 a.m. at the 144-mile marker on Interstate 79 northbound. Law enforcement says the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. The tractor-trailer went 30 feet over the embankment and rolled on its side. The driver, law enforcement says, was trapped inside and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officials temporarily closed the highway, and hazmat responded because oil and anti-freeze were leaking into a stream. Law enforcement says the vaccines were going to be sent as aid to another country.