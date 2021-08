CARMEL – It was after 11 p.m. Friday night at Carmel Stadium and there was still a full crowd. This was despite the fact that the Class 4A No. 2 Greyhounds’ game with Detroit King had been halted due to lightning and was slowly crawling through the fourth quarter. But those who stayed to the end were rewarded, especially the Carmel fans, who got to see their team win a game that went from epic to grand opera in the final 90 seconds.