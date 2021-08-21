Lady ‘Cats Excel at Boonville!

In an annual invitational event at Boonville, the Lady Wildcats had gutsy performances in the meet that was won handily by South Knox. All four runners who completed the 3.1 mile course finished in the top 30! Sophie Kloppenburg led the charge with a strong 5th place finish. MV’s frosh duo of Brynn Davis and Izzy Zieren pushed each other and took turns setting the pace. By the time they crossed the finish line, Brynn was in 19th and Zieren was in 22nd. Running strong through the first two miles of the race, Krissy Bazan rounded out the ‘Cats in 29th place.