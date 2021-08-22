Girls soccer: Millers get home victory; Royals, Huskies go 2-0 at tournaments

The Noblesville girls soccer team played its first home game of the season on Saturday, cruising past West Lafayette 5-0 at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex. The Class 3A No. 1-ranked Millers scored three goals in the first half, starting with an Ava Bramblett score in the 24th minute. Meredith Tippner made the assist. Makenna Maloy added a second goal seven minutes later, then Kiana Siefert scored during the last minute of the half, with Mackenzie Miller assisting.