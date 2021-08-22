Lonnie Johnson Jr. Pivotal Pick-Six Propels Texans To Win
ARLINGTON -- Lonnie Johnson Jr. reacted instinctively, alertly snagging the football out of the air when cornerback Tremon Smith deflected the pass. From there, the Houston Texans' third-year safety was off to the races after intercepting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci. Johnson sprinted untouched, traveling 53 yards up the sideline for the touchdown Saturday night during a preseason game at AT&T Stadium.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0