What Are the Efficient Buildings and How They Could Save Thousands of Lives

Construction is booming, and with significant investment in infrastructure by the state and federal governments on the way, that “boom” is about to explode. The impact on our economy could be tremendous, but so will the impact on our environment. Concrete is the second most-consumed substance on the planet and accounts for about 8 percent of global CO2 emissions. Where some see an environmental challenge, MegaSlab, a Marietta-based concrete technology company, sees a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform an industry that has remained relatively unchanged for centuries and change the world – reducing CO2 emissions by up to 50%. In comparison, CarbonCure Technologies Inc., a company in which environmental advocate, Bill Gates, has invested, claims to reduce carbon emissions by only 5 percent.