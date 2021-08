Smoky Mountain opened its volleyball season Monday with a 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 non-conference victory over Erwin at the SM gym. “It was nice to come out and get the first two sets quickly and play our pace,” said Melissa Hill, who was in her first match as head coach. “In the third set we slowed down a little too much. We need to make certain that we keep our energy and keep the momentum going. We let Erwin take the lead, but we adjusted to some good hits they had.”