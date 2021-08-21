Cancel
Law Enforcement

I am a respondent in a protection order and most accusations are false what happens if I choose to just not show at the hearing?

By Asked in Twin Falls, ID
 7 days ago

You should usually be subject to an arrest only if an officer suspects a felony has been committed, or witnesses the commission of a misdemeanor, or if you have a warrant. If you do not show at the hearing, then if she shows up she will usually get what she is asking for, which is a protection order. Then she can use that as a weapon to get you charged with violating the order.

WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Charleston Press

Violent woman beat other woman driver with hammer in front of her minor children for cutting her way, tried to take the 5yo children out of the car too

Road rage is something that almost every driver will experience at least once in their life and usually these incidents finish with just a short argument, but sometimes violent and nervous drivers go much further and cause incidents that result with beating and even deaths. One such a violent driver...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Alcohol fueled argument went wrong after daughter broke into her mother’s apartment and stabbed her multiple times to death in front of her children

Everyone enters into an argument with their parents almost on a daily basis and that usually happens with no apparent reason, but in today’s case the alcohol fueled argument between a mother and a daughter ended up fatally for the 51-year-old woman after her daughter broke into her apartment and stabbed her multiple times killing her at the scene.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Kansas man, 44, dies after minor routine operation went wrong because all ICU beds were filled with COVID patients as infections surge in the state

A family says a Kansas man who needed critical care following a routine procedure died waiting for a spot in the ICU because too many COVID patients were taking up beds. Robert Van Pelt, 44, died after waiting three days for an ICU bed to open up after he flatlined while undergoing a routine medical procedure under light sedation, his family said in a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
Pierre, SDKELOLAND TV

Judge says AG Ravnsborg can’t use victim’s mental-health records at his trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The judge in the case says South Dakota Attorney Jason Ravnsborg can’t use Joe Boever’s mental-health records when Ravnsborg goes on trial this week. Circuit Judge John Brown reached the decision after a private review requested by Ravnsborg’s defense attorney. Ravnsborg faces three second-class misdemeanors after...

