How do we evict our 52 year old brother from our dad’s house that passed away recently.?
Our brother has lived at home for almost his entire adulthood. He never contributed to any household expenses or our parents mortgage. He has a history of drug abuse and assault. He was charged with assault in the 3rd degree the day after our dad passes for assaulting one of our siblings. He is continually making it very difficult for us to get our dad’s estate in order and to prepare the house for sell.avvo.com
