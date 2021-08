When I was 17, my parents divorced and my mum and I moved to a nearby estate. Our house was in a little cul-de-sac of eight or nine, mostly populated by retired couples or families keen to fall within the catchment area of local schools. It was a quiet little domestic pocket, atop a big hill, where rarely anything of note happened, aside from some pretty lairy Christmas lights that magically appeared on the morning of December 1 and disappeared just as quickly a month later.