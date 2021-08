Labor Day sales are starting to pop up across the internet as the holiday weekend gets nearer. Apple's MacBook Pro M1 remains $200 off at Amazon while a few models of the Apple Watch SE with GPS + Cellular are on sale as well. You can still grab the August WiFi smart lock for $179, a record low, at Wellbots with Engadget's exclusive discount code, and ThermoWorks' latest open-box sale brings the Thermapen Mk4 down to only $60. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.