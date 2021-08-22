Miyoko Schinner Is Redefining Wine Country With a Vegan Twist

A good meal at a theme park is sometimes hard to find, but the Disney Parks always seem to have wonderful dining spots, especially at the table service ones. Blue Bayou at Disneyland will always be my favorite sit-down restaurant to eat at, but over at Disney’s California Adventure my favorite spot to go is Wine Country Trattoria in Pacific Wharf. The restaurant serves Italian fare and wine in a villalike setting with outdoor seating. It’s been closed the past year due to the pandemic, and only recently reopened. I was lucky to get a reservation right before they became booked up (very quickly!) and was able to dine there just a week ago.