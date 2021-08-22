Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Welcome First Child

Busted star Matt Willis has revealed why he's turned down the opportunity to appear on Strictly Come Dancing on more than one occasion. The musician may be no stranger to a reality series, having taken part in Celebrity Masterchef and winning the sixth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2006. But the thought of competing in front of the dance show's huge audience is enough to put him off the idea of ever donning sequins and tripping the light fantastic.