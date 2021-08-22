Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Welcome First Child

Cancel
Congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as they welcomed their first baby to the world this weekend. The Little Mix singer announced the birth of her baby on Saturday, August 21 with a series of black-and-white photos showing the newborn’s hands, ear, and tiny feet. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️,” Perrie wrote alongside the photo series. Alex shared the same photos to his IG feed, adding, “Welcome to the world, little one.” Aww!

