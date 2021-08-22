Tony Blair says Biden’s Afghanistan ‘abandonment’ is ‘tragic, dangerous, unnecessary’
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair derided the U.S. “abandonment” of Afghanistan as “tragic, dangerous, [and] unnecessary” on Saturday. Blair, who sent British troops into the country alongside the U.S. in 2001 after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, posited that enemies and allies alike will ask if the West has “lost its strategic will” based on the swift takeover by the Taliban in the last week.fox40jackson.com
