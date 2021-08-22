Cancel
Coconut Tofu Stir-Fry

By Sarah Jampe l
Bon Appétit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never liked to cook green beans until Chitra Agrawal, owner of Brooklyn Delhi, introduced me to green beans palya, a South Indian preparation where the vegetables are cut into bite-size pieces. The green beans cook fast—we’re talking 3 minutes—and achieve my ideal tender-yet-crisp happy place. Here the beans are seasoned with a spicy Southeast Asian–inspired sauce that counters the slightly sweet coconutty tofu. The fish sauce is optional but highly recommended. —Sarah Jampel.

