Coconut Tofu Stir-Fry

Super easy and tasty, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet has all the fun flavors of the sandwich but without the bun!. I absolutely love Philly Cheesesteaks but sometimes we are not always in the mood for sandwiches. Naturally low carb and keto-friendly, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet is a great option to satisfy those Philly cheesesteak cravings without all the bread. Mixed with peppers, cheese and beef, you really can't go wrong with this one. This is really an easy and tasty meal that the whole family will love. If you are looking for a tried-and-true 30 minute dinner to get onto your table during those busy weekdays, then you have to try my Philly Cheesesteak Skillet recipe.