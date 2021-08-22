A beloved Fountain Inn coach has molded the city's kids for decades. His retirement marks an era.

Bits of Emanuel Sullivan's life a can be found throughout the main room of the Fountain Inn Museum. His yearbooks and varsity letter from the all-Black Bryson High School rest beneath a plexiglass cube near the center of the exhibits. Toward the back, an engraved stone slab that once hung in the auditorium of the Fountain Inn Negro High School is displayed among railroad antiques. Sullivan found it in his cousin's backyard. A black and white photo of his father in denim suspenders, standing with a group of other Woodside Mill workers, sits on a shelf nearby.