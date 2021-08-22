Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Coconut Tofu Stir-Fry

By Sarah Jampe l
Bon Appétit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never liked to cook green beans until Chitra Agrawal, owner of Brooklyn Delhi, introduced me to green beans palya, a South Indian preparation where the vegetables are cut into bite-size pieces. The green beans cook fast—we’re talking 3 minutes—and achieve my ideal tender-yet-crisp happy place. Here the beans are seasoned with a spicy Southeast Asian–inspired sauce that counters the slightly sweet coconutty tofu. The fish sauce is optional but highly recommended. —Sarah Jampel.

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fry#Tofu#Kosher Salt#Brooklyn#Food Drink#South Indian#Southeast Asian#Sambal Oelek 1 Tbsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Recipesrecipes.net

Broccoli Cheese Soup  Recipe (Panera Copycat)

Rich and creamy, this copycat recipe brings Panera’s broccoli cheese soup to your kitchen! Broccoli and carrots are simmered in a thick cream sauce. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon of melted butter and set aside. In a large pot whisk together the remaining melted butter and flour over medium heat for about 3 to 4 minutes.
Recipesdraxe.com

Cucumber Tomato Salad Recipe

I call this the Summer Farmers’ Market Salad, as this recipe only requires a few ingredients that are usually abundant this time of year: cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and fresh herbs. Coupled with a classic vinaigrette that incorporates that red onion, this is probably the most delicious yet simple salads one can make.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Creamy Egg Salad (Without Mayo)

Egg salad makes a quick and easy high-protein lunch, but it's not always the best option due to the addition of mayonnaise. While the condiment adds a dose of creaminess, it also adds plenty of calories, too. Thankfully, there's another great option for giving egg salad its signature creamy texture without using mayo: Greek yogurt.
RecipesMartinsville Reporter-Times

Nothing beats a good recipe for slow cooked barbecue chicken wings

The blistering heat outside doesn't have to come inside, and I have a recipe that will be delicious and still keep your house cool. The slow cooker barbecue chicken wings are a must for a get together. You aren't skimping on taste and you'll impress your friends and family with an authentic home cooked barbecue experience.
RecipesFox11online.com

Easy Meatball Soup

In a large saucepan or pot saute onion and garlic. Add prepared meatballs and beef broth to pot and cook 10 min. Add tomatoes, seasoning, pasta and frozen veggies. Simmer covered 15 minutes or until pasta is cooked.
Recipesluchito.com

Mexican Salad

Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.
Recipesrecipes.net

Coconut Filling Recipe

This coconut filling is the perfect complement to any of your tropical-themed cakes. It’s smooth, delicious, and the perfect pair to a soft and moist cake. Place cream, sugar, and butter in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved. Meanwhile,...
Recipescookitonce.com

One-Pan Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Skillet

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 28 mins | Total time: 48 mins | Servings: 8. This one-skillet enchilada is pure goodness. And it is easier and so much better than our typical enchilada. Insanely delicious, you’ll be making this over and over!. For this recipe, you are welcome...
Recipescookitonce.com

Chicken Broccoli Rice Casserole

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 50 mins | Total time: 1 hr | Servings: 6. Assemble this buttery with crunchy Ritz topping casserole ahead and bake later. This is a pretty easy casserole to whip up. And crazy so good, your entire family will surely love it!. Ingredients.
Recipessavorytooth.com

Shrimp And Sausage Gumbo

4 links smoked Andouille sausage, sliced (Note 1) 2 bell peppers, chopped (Note 2) 1 cup chopped carrots (Note 3) 5 scallions, sliced (Note 4) Make Seasoning: Stir together all Cajun seasoning ingredients in small bowl until well-mixed. Set aside. Make Roux: Heat oil in pot (Note 6) over medium...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SKILLET

Super easy and tasty, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet has all the fun flavors of the sandwich but without the bun!. I absolutely love Philly Cheesesteaks but sometimes we are not always in the mood for sandwiches. Naturally low carb and keto-friendly, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet is a great option to satisfy those Philly cheesesteak cravings without all the bread. Mixed with peppers, cheese and beef, you really can't go wrong with this one. This is really an easy and tasty meal that the whole family will love. If you are looking for a tried-and-true 30 minute dinner to get onto your table during those busy weekdays, then you have to try my Philly Cheesesteak Skillet recipe.
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Amish Pickled Beets

The great thing about beets is they’re available all year long, and while they are quite versatile, pickling them is the most popular way to cook this colorful veggie. It’s no wonder! The flavors in this recipe go great with salads, on a sandwich, or just as a snack on their own! So grab a pot, boil some water, and start slicing, ’cause this Amish Pickled Beets recipe is one you won’t want to miss!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Asian Honey Garlic Chicken

When it comes to classic flavor combinations, we’ve got the best of the best in our Asian Honey Garlic Chicken! This dynamic flavor duo, honey and garlic, is going to make your mouth water. We’re sure the sweet and savory taste of this easy chicken recipe will make you want Chinese food every night of the week.
RecipesDaily Times

ZUCCHINI RECIPES

1 pound Italian or turkey sausage (I used my neighbor Joe Zappa's homemade) 2 cups butternut (Zucca) squash peeled and diced small. ½ teaspoon garlic powder or (use 1 tsp fresh garlic in place of powder. I did in this recipe.) ½ teaspoon oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano)
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
RecipesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

4 Ways to Cook Tofu, Plus How to Prep It for Babies

Cooking tofu can be a mystery for many, but it does not have to be difficult. Tofu is a rich source of nutrients, such as calcium, fiber and protein. By learning to cook tofu, you can use it to replace high-calorie, high-saturated fat and high-cholesterol foods (like red meat) in some of your meals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy