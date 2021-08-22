Tropical Storm Henri heads to New England

Eye on the Tropics:

There are no current threats to the northern Gulf Coast.

Henri

Tropical Storm Henri is heading toward New England with an expected landfall somewhere along the Long Island and the Connecticut or Rhode Island coasts on Sunday morning or early afternoon. Henri is expected to bring damaging winds, significant rainfall and between 3-5 feet of storm surge along southern New England. It will veer out along the coast of Maine as a tropical depression early this week.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.

