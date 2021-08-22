Cancel
Environment

What winter was like the year you were born

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States has seen a wide range of winters over the past century—everything from warm, mild years where folks could stroll leisurely through parks in February, to turbulent, frigid seasons where people had to hunker down inside. There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.

Arctic Air, Alberta, Canadian, Noaa
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Weather
Environment
Sandpoint, IDKXLY

Toxic blue-green algae found at Priest Lake Outlet and Chuck Slough

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Public health advisories have been made for the Priest Lake Outlet and Chuck Slough areas due to toxic blue-green algae blooms. The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued these advisories for the Priest Lake Outlet from Outlet Bay Road to the dam, and Chuck Slough west of Sandpoint. They are urging people to use caution when recreating in or near the water.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Happy Friday! Picture-perfect weekend weather is ahead of us! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Friday! Partly cloudy with our highs in the lower-70’s. Some scattered showers were popping up through NE Washington & N Idaho in the afternoon. It’s moved east and we’ve got a nice evening on tap. Thanks to skies clearing, temps tonight fall into the lower-50’s (some even into the upper-30’s!) For the weekend, we’ll have clear blue skies with our temps in the low to mid-’80s. Perfect! For many, this is the last weekend before heading back to school. We’re hoping it’s not the last beautiful weekend before fall takes over though! -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.

