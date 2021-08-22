Cancel
Notes on North Carolina's growth

By Alexander H. Jones
The Mountaineer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to be hearing a lot about the census. North Carolina legislators are gearing up for their latest exercise in gerrymandering the state, with redistricting committees set to meet and rumors flying about a 10-4 congressional map in the works from a Republican Party that has absolutely no shame left. Population shifts will play a central role in how the process plays out. But there’s some news about the issue that could bode poorly for Democrats, though that is not guaranteed.

