Notes on North Carolina's growth

We’re going to be hearing a lot about the census. North Carolina legislators are gearing up for their latest exercise in gerrymandering the state, with redistricting committees set to meet and rumors flying about a 10-4 congressional map in the works from a Republican Party that has absolutely no shame left. Population shifts will play a central role in how the process plays out. But there’s some news about the issue that could bode poorly for Democrats, though that is not guaranteed.