PBRT Maryland Classic: Saturday Quick Hits

Iverson is an athletic small catcher that plays bigger than his size would indicate. Quick twitched and very mobile with agility and wiry strength, a “Black Belt” in karate, he is able to use that flexibility and athleticism, while putting to use on the field. A switch hitting catcher that is also a 4.0 student with a 30 ACT, Luke is a coach's dream academically. But on the field, Iverson shows some advanced skills behind the plate, with the ability to catch velocity and frames and stick pitches. Additionally he shows the ability to block and quick to drop and recover and gets out of the box quick on balls in front. The thing that catches your eye, is an eye popping plus arm with clothesline accuracy, while putting his throws on the money. Luke is a mirror from both sides of the plate, as he brings his front side back and into his back side and then loads the bat and gets momentum coming forward with a compact quick store, as he stays inside the baseball and finishes with a one hand and two hand finish, depending on swing location. Iverson had two 2B’s in game action from the left side of the plate and worked well with pitchers, showing leadership qualities!