Indiana County, PA

ROAD WORK THIS WEEK INCLUDES RESURFACING, SEALCOATING

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 6 days ago

Indiana Borough’s annual summer paving schedule gets underway tomorrow, focused on 13th Street. North 13th Street from Water Street to Philadelphia Street will be resurfaced, along with South 13th Street from Philadelphia Street to Oakland Avenue. The streets will be closed to traffic while the work is going on. Weather permitting, the work should be completed by the end of the week. Residents with permit parking within the work zone should park on the nearest side streets.

