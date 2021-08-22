Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots News 8-22, and AFC East Notes, Camp Competition Continues

By Steve Balestrieri
PatsFans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, here is your Sunday Patriots news 8-22 and AFC East Notes, with their second preseason game, as well as two joint practices in the books, one can see some roster battles beginning to take shape. Things are far from settled in many spots but with two more joint practices against the Giants in Foxboro before the final preseason game, there will be a lot of opportunities for players to make an impression on the coaching staff.

www.patsfans.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Nordin
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Devante Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Jets#Packers#American Football#Patriots News#Afc East Notes#Giants#Hitters For The Pats#Udfa#Eagles#Ppe#N95#Patsfans Com Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Clear Frontrunner For Deshaun Watson

If Deshaun Watson is traded soon, there appears to be one clear frontrunner for the Houston Texans star quarterback. Watson remains under investigation for accusations of sexual misconduct. He’s been accused by more than 20 women of improper behavior. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment – legal or from the NFL – that Watson will be facing.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Saints might be desperate to trade for Zach Ertz

So, after months of debate, rumors, and talk about seemingly fractured relationships, Zach Ertz looks to be staying with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 season despite trade rumors taking place throughout the entire offseason. With only three weeks to go until the regular season kickoff, however, one team could be particularly interested in the Eagles’ tight end and that team is the New Orleans Saints.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles news: Unsung hero from Super Bowl team retires

One day, we’ll all be old and grey, and we’ll talk about how the Philadelphia Eagles beat the greatest dynasty in the history of American sports to win their first Super Bowl. We’ll talk about Corey Clement and Nick Foles’ unflappable performance. We’ll talk about the Philly Special, Zach Ertz diving into the end zone, and Brandon Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles-Patriots Training Camp Practice Notes: Philadelphia wins the day

Today marked the thirteenth 2021 Philadelphia Eagles training camp practice. It was the first of the Birds’ two joint sessions against the New England Patriots. Here’s what I observed! (Stay tuned for even more coverage in the form of BGN Radio’s daily podcast recap. The episode will be posted here once it’s live.)
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Eagles Trade For QB Minshew; Impact On Texans And Deshaun?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have been the subject of trade rumors surrounding disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. For those wondering if the Philadelphia Eagles would trade for the Pro Bowl QB, think again. The Eagles are trading for quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2022...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills DC Leslie Frazier said DT Star Lotulelei didn’t need much playing time in the first preseason game because of how he practiced: “Star has shown us plenty in practice to tell us we didn’t need to play him in the 1st preseason game despite the layoff. He’s been a shining light for us. Will get time in-game this week.” (Chris Brown)
NFLprofootballrumors.com

AFC East Rumors: Patriots, Jets, Phillips

The Patriots‘ quarterback battle will tilt toward Mac Jones this week, by default. Cam Newton will not be permitted to practice with the team until Thursday. A COVID-19 issue will force the veteran quarterback to work virtually, according to the Patriots, who have called this a misunderstanding that stemmed from Newton traveling to a team-approved medical appointment outside Foxborough. Newton has not tested positive for the coronavirus, per the team, but an issue with his testing cadence caused this hiccup. Like Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson this month, Newton’s unvaccinated status has complicated matters for his team. Only unvaccinated players are tested daily; vaccinated players also are exempt from five-day isolation periods. One of the practices Newton will miss will be a joint workout with the Giants.
NFLPatsFans.com

MORSE: Will Having the COVID Vaccine Shot Determine Who Wins the QB Battle?

As far-fetched as it seems, having the COVID vaccination or not having it could determine who wins the starting QB job for the Patriots. The unfortunate violation of the agreed-to protocol between the league and the Players Union has left Cam Newton on the outside looking in at the meetings virtually. He cannot participate in any practices for five days, and after a clean test.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Training Camp Notes: Colts, Patriots, Cowboys, Bills

Special Offer: Get an edge on draft day with our 2021 Draft Guide that is packed with hundreds of player profiles, rankings for various formats, projections, tiers, mock drafts, custom scoring, our ADP Trend Report tool and more. And don't forget to use promo code PRESEASON15 to get 15% off annual subscriptions, but act fast because this offer ends Wednesday, September 8. Click here to learn more!
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Mac Jones continues impressing at Patriots camp with first-team reps

Mac Jones has had an impressive last few days to say the very least. ESPN’s Mike Reiss joined the network’s morning show Get Up on Wednesday and had a clear summary statement about the last three days of Patriots practice. “Mac Jones show,” Reiss said. Jones has taken the first-team...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles acquire Minshew, release Mullens in QB shuffle

The Eagles shuffled their quarterback room Saturday morning, acquiring Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and releasing Nick Mullens. The Eagles announced that they had traded a conditional 2022 pick to the Jaguars for Minshew and also released Mullens. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles sent the Jaguars a 6th-round pick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy