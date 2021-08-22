Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas live results and analysis
Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas fight for Ugas' WBA "super" welterweight title in the main event of Saturday's pay-per-view card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), 42, a senator in his home country of the Philippines, hasn't fought since defeating Keith Thurman by split decision in July 2019. Saturday night's bout may be the last fight of his Hall of Fame career -- if he follows through with his intention to run for president.www.chatsports.com
