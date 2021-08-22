Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas live results and analysis

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas fight for Ugas' WBA "super" welterweight title in the main event of Saturday's pay-per-view card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), 42, a senator in his home country of the Philippines, hasn't fought since defeating Keith Thurman by split decision in July 2019. Saturday night's bout may be the last fight of his Hall of Fame career -- if he follows through with his intention to run for president.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Boxing#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Wba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Paycheck For Ugas Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also faced off against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st as Errol Spence Jr could not compete due to an eye injury. However, the match did not go the way anyone would have anticipated as Yordenis Ugas shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Las Vegas, NVWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Dad Sad Video At Pacquiao Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is set to take on welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas and FightHype.com have been on scene in Las Vegas, Nevada to cover the proceedings. Manny Pacquiao’s ‘warning’ to this popular boxer recently leaked. The outlet would have an interview with the father of a legend – Floyd Mayweather Sr,...
Las Vegas, NVYardbarker

Manny Pacquiao had to be spoon-fed by wife Jinkee after boxing loss

Manny Pacquiao needed some extra special care from his wife Jinkee after his boxing loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Ugas, who was a fill-in opponent after Errol Spence Jr. got hurt. The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend suffered a cut over his left eye and had blurry vision in his right eye after the defeat.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Yordenis Ugas Parties With Women In Club Photos

WBA (Super) welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas defeated the eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Cuban was recently spotted partying at a club with his girlfriend, Daynara Leon, and many women and men, after beating Manny Pacquiao. She also took...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Bad Drinking Photo Stuns McGregor

Floyd Mayweather has always been the display of great health. Floyd always takes care of his body as he must even though he is retired (for now anyways.) Whatever Floyd puts in his body must only do well by him, but this may stun some as Floyd Mayweather is now championing an alcoholic drink just like Conor McGregor and McGregor had something to say. Logan Paul Reveals Affair With A-List Star.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter ‘Humiliates’ Manny Pacquiao After Loss

UFC star Michael Bisping recently raised some questions about the boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao for making “excuses” in the wake of his defeat to Yordenis Ugas last weekend. On short notice, the Filipino star agreed to a bout with Ugas in his first boxing match in over two years. Many...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Mother Drops Tyron Woodley Bombshell

Jake Paul’s mom, Pamela Ann Stepnick has a very simple message heading into her son’s mega fight with former UFC title holder Tyron Woodley – she just wants peace! During a recent interview with FightHype.com, momma Paul proclaimed that she and the mother of Tyron Woodley are actually ‘really cool together’ and is just looking for peace between the two camps. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Jake Paul recently leaked these bad Jorge Masvidal text messages.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Keith Thurman explains why he didn’t fight Yordenis Ugas

By Dan Ambrose: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is being dumped on by fans for failing to take the fight with WBA ‘Super World’ welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas to try and EARN a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. If Thurman had fought Ugas and beaten him, it could have been him that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy