Does a restaurant have to provide food service as long as it has customers at its bar?

Q. If you run a restaurant with a bar in it, do you have to provide the option of food service as long as you have customers at the bar?. A. While many area kitchens start reeling back offerings as the night wears on, state law governing restaurants with bars is crystal clear. “If they’re a restaurant and they are serving alcohol, they have to have food available,” said N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement special agent Erin E. Bean, who oversees the district that includes New Hanover and surrounding counties.