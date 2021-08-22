Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United midfielder James Garner returns to Nottingham Forest on loan

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRc69_0bZLX5U900
James Garner made 20 appearances while on loan at Nottingham Forest last season (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest have announced Manchester United midfielder James Garner has returned to the Championship club on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old made 20 league appearances, scoring four goals, while on loan at Forest for the second half of last term.

Prior to that, he had a loan spell in the first half of 2020-21 at Watford, for whom he also played 20 times in the league.

Garner, a United academy product, has made seven senior appearances for the Red Devils. He has represented England at various youth levels, up to under-20.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#England#Uk#Championship#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

New loan signing James Garner in line for Forest start

Midfielder James Garner could go straight into the Nottingham Forest side to face Wolves after rejoining the club on loan. Garner signed a new contract with Manchester United over the weekend before heading straight to the City Ground to complete a season-long loan deal. The 20-year-old scored four goals in...
SoccerCNN

Manchester United stock soars on return of Ronaldo

New York (CNN Business) — Who says you can't go home again?. Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is rejoining Manchester United, the British soccer club he played for from 2003 through 2009. The news sent shares of Manchester United, which is publicly traded in the United States, surging 8%. Manchester...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Fouad Bachirou: Omonia Nicosia sign Nottingham Forest midfielder

The reigning Cypriot Championship kings have confirmed the signing of the Comoros international from the Reds. Nottingham Forest have announced the departure of Fouad Bachirou to Omonia Nicosia on a free transfer. The midfielder joined the Cypriot top flight side on a two-year deal that will keep him at GSP...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fans could convince Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United insists boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after midfielder starred in win over Leeds with FOUR assists in front of returning supporters at full capacity Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the adulation from Manchester United fans can persuade Paul Pogba to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. Pogba was outstanding in Saturday's 5-1 win over Leeds, making four assists as a jubilant Old Trafford was filled to capacity for the first time in 17 months.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United outcast eyes loan transfer to Flamengo

Manchester United outcast Andreas Pereira reportedly wants to join Flamengo on loan. According to TNT Sports, the midfielder is desperate to play for Brazil at the World Cup next year and sees the move as a chance to make a statement to international boss Tite by ensuing he plays regular football.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Garner signs new deal and returns to Forest

The 20-year-old has also signed a new contract at Manchester United, lasting until June 2024 with the option of an additional year’s extension. It’s a return to the City Ground for Garner who spent the second half of last season with the Midlands club, scoring four goals in 20 league games.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

David Moyes confirms interest in Manchester United midfielder

Jesse Lingard enjoyed a stellar second half of the last campaign at West Ham after failing to make a single Premier League appearance for Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder joined the London club on loan in January this year and resurrected his career in brilliant fashion, earning himself two call-ups to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira 'closes in on loan move to Brazilian side Flamengo' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to balance the books after big-money purchases of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford once again as Manchester United prepare to loan the midfielder out to Brazilian side Flamengo. The move comes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to balance the books after spending a total of £115million to bring Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Manchester United Midfielder Set To Move To Brazil For 2020-21 Season: Report

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is reportedly set to go to Brazilian club Flamengo on loan for the 2021-22 season. An agreement has been reached between Manchester United and Flamengo as the Brazil national Pereira is keen on gaining more game time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in transfer markets. Pereira, who did not feature in Manchester United's friendly match against Burnley Tuesday at Old Trafford, has been given a green signal by the Red Devils to leave this summer.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Manchester United result shows the club desperately needs a midfielder

The options available are simply not good enough. Manchester United laboured to a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday afternoon, and it perfectly showcased how badly the team needs a defensive midfielder. Fred’s performance was poor, and while his efforts can never be denied, he is nowhere near good enough,...
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Manchester United Signs Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Was Raving About

A Manchester United rising star has inked a new deal with the club but will still spend the season on loan. James Garner will be a Red Devil for the next three years after penning a new contract with Manchester United. The 20-year-old’s new deal will run until June 2024 with the option of an additional year’s extension, the club announced on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy