Manchester United midfielder James Garner returns to Nottingham Forest on loan

James Garner made 20 appearances while on loan at Nottingham Forest last season (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest have announced Manchester United midfielder James Garner has returned to the Championship club on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old made 20 league appearances, scoring four goals, while on loan at Forest for the second half of last term.

Prior to that, he had a loan spell in the first half of 2020-21 at Watford, for whom he also played 20 times in the league.

Garner, a United academy product, has made seven senior appearances for the Red Devils. He has represented England at various youth levels, up to under-20.