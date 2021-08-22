Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WeatherTalk: A record for hot streaks

By John Wheeler
perhamfocus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the official Fargo-Moorhead temperature record, there have been 26 streaks of six consecutive days at 90 degrees or above since 1881. There have been just three years with more than one six-day streak in the 90s. In 1936, it was at least 90 degrees for 15 straight days starting July 4, and for six straight days ending Aug. 11. There was a total of 38 days in the 90s and 100s that year. In 1988, it was in the 90s six straight days ending June 2 and then again for six days ending July 31. There was a total of 29 days in the 90s and 100s in 1988.

www.perhamfocus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Weathertalk#Fargo Moorhead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy