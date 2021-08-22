What happens when a national park needs to be evacuated because of wildfire?

Terrifying pictures have been captured of the extent Caldor wildfire, east of Sacramento in the community of Grizzly Flats, in El Dorado County.The blaze has scorched around 197 square miles since it began on 14 August. It was 12 per cent contained by Thursday, according to Cal Fire.Helicopters and more than 2,500 firefighters are battling the fire, which has destroyed some 461 homes and threatened more than 17,000 structures. Smoke has spread over the Sierra Nevada and has reached Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border, where skies were picture engulfed in a haze of smoke, and air quality has reach...