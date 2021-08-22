Cancel
Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

